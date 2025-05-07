New bridge over Highway 50 in West Sacramento nearly complete

WEST SACRAMENTO – Highway 50 commuters are being greeted with a new sight as they drive through West Sacramento this week.

As of Wednesday, the "City of West Sacramento" signage on the new Sycamore Trail pedestrian bridge is now uncovered.

If you’ve driven US 50 through West Sac, you’ve seen the new Sycamore Trail bridge going up! It’s nearly done—connecting north & south West Sac for bikes/peds. A fresh city sign just went up too. Ribbon cutting + ride/walk coming end of month! pic.twitter.com/SEpI8rBvD1 — West Sacramento (@cityofwestsac) May 7, 2025

Work on the bridge is still ongoing, city officials say, but the official ribbon cutting is set for the end of May.

The bridge connects the residential neighborhood north of Highway 50 with the schools south of the freeway.

Work on the bridge has been underway since 2023.