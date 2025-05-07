Watch CBS News
Local News

New bridge over Highway 50 in West Sacramento nearly complete

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

WEST SACRAMENTO – Highway 50 commuters are being greeted with a new sight as they drive through West Sacramento this week.

As of Wednesday, the "City of West Sacramento" signage on the new Sycamore Trail pedestrian bridge is now uncovered.

Work on the bridge is still ongoing, city officials say, but the official ribbon cutting is set for the end of May.

The bridge connects the residential neighborhood north of Highway 50 with the schools south of the freeway.

Work on the bridge has been underway since 2023. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.