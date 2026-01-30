City of Ceres and youth baseball team clash over new field lights

A youth baseball league in Ceres says newly installed field lights at Smyrna Park are creating dark spots and glare, making it harder for players to see the ball during night games.

Leaders with Ceres Youth Baseball and Softball raised concerns at a recent City Council meeting, saying the lighting upgrade has created safety issues during practices.

"That's the end-all goal here, is that they can play in a safe environment," said Ismael Ontiveros, vice president of the league.

The organization has leased and operated the five-field complex for more than 50 years. League leaders said they originally asked the city to replace lighting only on Field 3, which they described as the darkest field. Instead, the city replaced lights on all four lighted fields.

"The other fields were lit up just fine," Ontiveros said.

League President Jorge Guerrero Jr. said players are now struggling to track fly balls during night practices.

"These are kids that usually are routine fly ball. They're going to catch it, and all of a sudden they're running for it, and they stop because they lose it in the light," Guerrero said.

City Manager Doug Dunford said the city replaced lighting on all four fields to qualify for a grant from the Turlock Irrigation District. He said upgrading just one field would not have met the grant's energy-saving requirements.

"Just doing the one field would not have qualified us for the grant. So therefore, we did all four fields," Dunford said.

According to the city, the project was funded by nearly $70,000 from the irrigation district grant and more than $100,000 from the city's general fund.

Dunford said the lighting project is not complete and adjustments are still underway. City officials are now considering trimming or removing trees near the fields to improve visibility and reduce glare.

"We're still working through it," Dunford said.

League leaders say they are concerned about player safety as the season approaches, especially during night games.

"It's going to be scary for these kids on defense," Ontiveros said. "Even batters, being able to see the ball all the way through the bat, it's going to be difficult for the league."

City officials said they plan to bring the issue back to the City Council in the coming weeks and hope to have the lighting adjusted before Opening Day.