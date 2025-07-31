Citrus Heights teacher arrested for alleged misconduct involving minors

A Citrus Heights high school teacher has been arrested following a months-long investigation into allegations of misconduct involving minors, police said Thursday.

The Citrus Heights Police Department said it received a report on March 6 regarding a subject allegedly annoying or molesting a minor. Investigators identified the suspect as Augustine Sanchez, 48, a teacher at Mesa Verde High School.

Following the initial report, investigators identified a total of six victims linked to the case. The San Juan Unified School District placed Sanchez on administrative leave shortly after he was identified.

Upon completion of the investigation, the case was submitted to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office for review. An arrest warrant was issued for Sanchez on July 18, 2025.

Sanchez surrendered to the Sacramento County Main Jail on July 31, where he was booked on charges related to annoying or molesting a minor.

Citrus Heights police said that they do not currently believe there are additional victims. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation should contact the department.