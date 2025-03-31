Notorious Citrus Heights street about to get multimillion dollar makeover

CITRUS HEIGHTS — A notorious street in Citrus Heights is about to get a multi-million dollar makeover.

Families are lining up to live on what was once the most crime-plagued street in Citrus Heights. The application window opens Tuesday for new affordable homes that are about to be built on Sayonara Drive.

Sayonara Drive, which is less than a mile long, once had more calls for police service than any other city street — 32 times the city average.

In 2009, the city began buying up a number of the problem properties and tearing them down.

"We recognized struggling Sayonara, the calls for service that is was getting, the blighted properties," said Allison Bermudez, the city's senior planner.

Since then, the land has remained vacant, but now, the city is partnering with Habitat For Humanity to rebuild 26 new homes.

"It certainly will bring a sense of community," Bermudez said. "The people that live on the street will actually own the property, whereas right now, Sayonara is all rental properties. These will really bring stability to the neighborhood."

On Monday night, a community meeting was held to look for people who want to move in and who can contribute at least 500 hours towards construction.

"They're going to do everything from foundations to raising walls, hammering nails, working alongside their fellow community members," said Rochelle Disney, director of homeowners services for Sacramento Habitat For Humanity.

Habitat is bracing for a big demand in the first round of eight homes that are being offered.

"We're looking to expect between 200 and 300 applications," Disney said.

And the new homes, which will be all-electric and drought-tolerant, may not be the only change to this once blighted street.

The city is also considering saying goodbye to the name Sayonara.

"We would really like to bring in a new name to the street, kind of bring it new life," Bermudez said. "It does have a stigma to it."

Groundbreaking on the new homes is set to begin in May, with construction taking about a year and a half to complete.