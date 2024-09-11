Habitat for Humanity helping to rebuild Citrus Heights neighborhood with history of crime

CITRUS HEIGHTS — A new effort is underway to transform a Citrus Heights street that has historically been a hotbed for illegal activity.

Habitat for Humanity is well known for helping build affordable housing, and now they are working with the city to revitalize Sayonara Drive, which is less than a mile long and just west of Sunrise Boulevard

Turning blight into beauty is the goal for the notorious street.

"We really want to change the image of Sayonara Drive," said Allison Bermudez, senior planner for the city. "It's going to be a great place to live."

At one time, Sayonara Drive had more calls for police service than any other street in the city—32 times the city average. It was so bad that some people now want to say goodbye to the name Sayonara and rename the road.

In 2009, the city began buying up properties along the street to try and improve the neighborhood.

They started by tearing down more than a dozen four-plexes that were dilapidated beyond repair, leaving behind vacant lots that have sat empty for 15 years.

"It's always been a goal of the city since they were demolished to bring housing back to Sayonara Drive," Bermudez said.

Now, Citrus Heights is partnering with Habitat for Humanity to build 26 new homes on the property. The city will donate the land and contribute $2 million toward the $9 million total cost.

The new homes will go to families that make less than $100,000 a year with no interest and no down payment necessary.

"The families that get approved for our homes need to put in 500 hours of sweat equity working on their home and helping build their home," said Anne Gambino with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento.

With that level of commitment, Habitat for Humanity and the city hope the new homeowners will also build a new sense of community.

"We really want to make the people feel proud to live on Sayonara Drive and not feel ashamed when they say sayonara," Gambino said.

The city council unanimously approved the partnership on Wednesday night. Habitat for Humanity said they will begin taking applications in January and begin construction in the spring.