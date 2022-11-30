Citrus Heights police make arrest in series of bank robberies

CITRUS HEIGHTS — A months-long investigation has led to the arrest of a man suspected in a series of four bank robberies across two cities, the Citrus Heights Police Department said Tuesday.

John Dean Shultz, 32, of Orangevale, faces three counts of felony bank robbery and illegal weapons possession in Sacramento County. Schultz is suspected of two separate robberies at Union City Bank in Citrus Heights on Monday and on September 15. He is also suspected of robbing River City Bank on Sunrise Boulevard on November 14.

Investigators said Shultz wore what appeared to be a pipe bomb on his chest when he committed the robberies.

Additionally, a warrant for one count of felony bank robbery related to a robbery that happened in Auburn is being requested in Placer County, police said.

After Monday's bank robbery, authorities served a search warrant at Shultz's Orangevale home and located a replica explosive device used in the robberies. It was deemed inert.

Investigators also seized two illegally possessed assault rifles, an illegal handgun and evidence of drug use in Schultz's home, police said.

Shultz was arrested at his home.