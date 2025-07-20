Citrus Heights father suspected of DUI after dirt bike crash with son

A father riding a dirt bike on the road with his son is suspected of DUI after they were involved in a crash in Citrus Heights Sunday night, police said.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on Twin Oaks Avenue and Patton Avenue.

Officers said they found 31-year-old Colton Padjen of Citrus Heights was riding a dirt bike with his 7-year-old son.

An investigation determined Padjen didn't stop at a stop sign and was hit by another vehicle, officers said.

Police said Padjen and his son were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. They are expected to survive, police said.

Investigators said they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash and DUI charges will be requested.

The road was closed for the investigation.