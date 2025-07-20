Watch CBS News
Local News

Citrus Heights father suspected of DUI after dirt bike crash with son

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

A father riding a dirt bike on the road with his son is suspected of DUI after they were involved in a crash in Citrus Heights Sunday night, police said.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on Twin Oaks Avenue and Patton Avenue. 

Officers said they found 31-year-old Colton Padjen of Citrus Heights was riding a dirt bike with his 7-year-old son. 

An investigation determined Padjen didn't stop at a stop sign and was hit by another vehicle, officers said. 

Police said Padjen and his son were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. They are expected to survive, police said.

Investigators said they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash and DUI charges will be requested. 

The road was closed for the investigation.

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.