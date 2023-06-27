CHP: Sideshow suspect's Mustang consumed by flames after leading officers on high-speed chase

STOCKTON – A suspect's Mustang caught fire and was engulfed after allegedly leading California Highway Patrol officers on a chase.

CHP Stockton said, in a Facebook post on Tuesday, the suspect was originally a sideshow participant.

The car was engulfed after the chase. CHP Stockton

The suspect reportedly peeled out in a Mustang right in front of officers and tried to go down Lower Sacramento Road. However, at some point during the high-speed chase, officers said the suspect lost control.

Officers said it appears the heat from the Mustang's engine caused the brush below it to catch fire.

Eventually, the vehicle was fully consumed by flames.

"Moral of the story: Don't engage in sideshow activity and don't run from the police," CHP wrote about the incident.

No information about the suspect has been released.