Watch CBS News
Local News

California Highway Patrol deploys fleet of new low-profile vehicles to combat "video game-styled driving"

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO – California Highway Patrol will be deploying an updated tool against dangerous drivers this week.

On Thursday, CHP revealed plans to deploy dozens of low-profile patrol vehicles.

The vehicles have minimal markings that distinguish them as a cop car. Understated CHP livery will adorn the sides of some vehicles, but sirens are integrated inside.

Highlighting the goal to blend in with traffic, the vehicles – which are Dodge Durangos outfitted with the police interceptor high-performance package – will mostly stick to common private vehicle stock colors.

CHP says they are specifically taking aim against "video game-styled" driving.

"The new vehicles give our officers an important advantage," said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee in a statement. "They will allow us to identify and stop drivers who are putting others at risk, while still showing a professional and visible presence once enforcement action is needed."

According to numbers cited by CHP, officers field nearly 1,000 reports a day regarding reckless driving.

Highway patrol and other law enforcement agencies often employ low-profile vehicles in their fleets.

CHP noted that the first 25 vehicles of their new low-profile generation are being deployed around the state as of early May.

By June, CHP expects to have 100 low-profile patrol vehicles deployed strategically along the state's busiest roadways.  

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.