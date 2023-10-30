CHP: Modesto man fires shots in Stockton road rage incident

STOCKTON - A 20-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder in a road rage incident on Highway 99 in Stockton last week, according to the California Highway Patrol.

On Friday, officers responded to a crash involving a black Honda Civic and a white Honda Accord on southbound Highway 99 near Morada Lane.

The CHP said it was reported that the Civic took off from the scene of the crash. Officers located the car and detained three people near the Morada Lane onramp within 15 minutes.

Officers said the registered owner of the Civic, 20-year-old Isaac Ramirez of Modesto, was driving and shot at the victim's car, resulting in a crash.

Ramirez was booked into jail for attempted murder and other felony charges.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries in the crash. The victim and the victim's vehicle were not stuck by gunfire, the CHP said.

Stockton is about 48 miles south of Sacramento.