2 children hit by vehicle outside Carmichael school; 1 hospitalized

By
Richard Ramos
One child was hospitalized after two 10-year-olds were hit by a vehicle outside a school in Carmichael on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Sacramento Metro Fire said it happened shortly before 2:30 outside Deterding Elementary School along Panama Avenue at Stanley Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol, which is leading the investigation, said the two children had just been let out of the school and were crossing the street when they were hit, though they were not using a crosswalk.

The CHP said the driver stayed at the scene to cooperate and was not suspected of driving under the influence.

The child who was hospitalized suffered minor injuries.

