Chicken wing prices drop to pre-pandemic levels Chicken wing prices drop to pre-pandemic levels 00:32

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The price of chicken wings is going down just in time for football season. The Department of Agriculture says in July wings cost $1.68 per pound.

That's compared to a high of $3.25 in May of 2021.

It's the lowest the price of wings has been since May 2020, according to a report from the Department of Agriculture.