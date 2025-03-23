Ceres man, juvenile killed in suspected drunken driving crash south of Turlock

A suspected drunken driver crashed head-on into another car in Merced County, killing two people early Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

Around 12:19 a.m., the CHP received a report of a crash on Highway 165, south of Turner Avenue, about 20 minutes south of Turlock.

Officers went to the scene and found a head-on crash, with two people dead in one car.

According to the CHP, one of the drivers was 20-year-old Melissa Rosales of Los Banos. The CHP suspect Rosales was driving at a high rate of speed in a 2014 BMW SUV on Highway 165.

When Rosales approached a curve in the roadway, she failed to stay in her lane and crashed head-on into an oncoming vehicle, the CHP said.

The other driver, a 41-year-old Ceres man, was driving a 2016 Honda Accord and had a male juvenile passenger. Both occupants in the Honda died at the scene.

The CHP said Rosales had major injuries and was taken to Doctor's Medical Center in Modesto.

According to the CHP, they suspect Rosales of driving under the influence. She was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter.

The crash remains under investigation.

The CHP said everyone involved in the crash was wearing their seatbelts.