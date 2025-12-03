1 dead, 1 injured in Ceres possible gang-related shooting

An early-morning shooting in Stanislaus County left one person dead and injured a second victim in what police believe is a gang-related attack.

The Ceres Police Department said in a press release that the shooting happened at a neighborhood park at about 2 a.m. Officers responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting at Riverview Park, just south of Modesto Airport and west of Mitchell Road.

They arrived to find a male victim who was deceased and lying in the roadway of Riverpark Drive, and another male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The initial investigation indicated that a group of people were gathered at the park when they were confronted by multiple unidentified males in a vehicle, followed by the shooting, police said.

While the motive was still unclear, police said that early indications have led detectives to believe the incident may be gang-related.

The injured victim was listed as having serious injuries. The Police Department said additional details would be released as the investigation progressed.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Detective Welsh at (209) 538-5616.