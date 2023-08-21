Caught on camera: Massive river of mud and debris rushes down Wrightwood hillside

On Sunday afternoon, the sheer amount of rainfall from Tropical Storm Hilary created a river of mud and debris that was filmed rushing down a hillside near State Route 2 in Wrightwood.

Facebook user Benny JD sent KCAL News a video he had taken capturing the moment the mudflow rushed just feet from where he was standing.

The inclement weather from Tropical Storm Hilary has closed parts of SR-2, also known as the Angeles Crest Highway, in the Angeles National Forest.

Both directions have been closed around the affected area between CA-39/N. San Gabriel Canyon Road and Mount Wilson Red Box Road

Caltrans District 8 advised drivers to stay off the SR-2 as flash floods, high winds and rain have made the road dangerous to pass through.

ATTN Drivers, please stay off the roads, if able. This video was taken by our #Caltrans8 Cajon Crew team wearing a head camera of SR-2 and Sheep Creek. Flash floods, high winds and the rain are making it a big challenge for all. Please be patient while we work. pic.twitter.com/BFga3z6JMG — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) August 21, 2023

The attached video was sent in by a KCAL News viewer. If you have photos or videos of Tropical Storm Hilary's impact on Southern California, submit them to kcalnews.com/share