Caught on camera: Massive river of mud and debris rushes down Wrightwood hillside
On Sunday afternoon, the sheer amount of rainfall from Tropical Storm Hilary created a river of mud and debris that was filmed rushing down a hillside near State Route 2 in Wrightwood.
Facebook user Benny JD sent KCAL News a video he had taken capturing the moment the mudflow rushed just feet from where he was standing.
The inclement weather from Tropical Storm Hilary has closed parts of SR-2, also known as the Angeles Crest Highway, in the Angeles National Forest.
Both directions have been closed around the affected area between CA-39/N. San Gabriel Canyon Road and Mount Wilson Red Box Road
Caltrans District 8 advised drivers to stay off the SR-2 as flash floods, high winds and rain have made the road dangerous to pass through.
The attached video was sent in by a KCAL News viewer. If you have photos or videos of Tropical Storm Hilary's impact on Southern California, submit them to kcalnews.com/share
