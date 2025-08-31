Sacramento County deputies find 3 people dead inside Carmichael apartment

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said three people were found dead inside a Carmichael apartment on Sunday morning.

Deputies found the three victims at the 4828 El Camino Avenue apartment after a family member called 911 around 7 a.m. and reported a shooting at the home, the Sheriff's Office said.

When deputies arrived, they found three people who had been shot.

Homicide detectives are investigating, and the Sheriff's Office said they are working to obtain security footage from the complex.

The Sheriff's Office has not yet identified the victims.