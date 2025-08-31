Watch CBS News
Crime

Sacramento County deputies find 3 people dead inside Carmichael apartment

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said three people were found dead inside a Carmichael apartment on Sunday morning.

Deputies found the three victims at the 4828 El Camino Avenue apartment after a family member called 911 around 7 a.m. and reported a shooting at the home, the Sheriff's Office said.

When deputies arrived, they found three people who had been shot.

Homicide detectives are investigating, and the Sheriff's Office said they are working to obtain security footage from the complex.

The Sheriff's Office has not yet identified the victims. 

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue