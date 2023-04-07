Watch CBS News
Local News

Car crashes into West Sacramento Cold Stone Creamery

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

WEST SACRAMENTO – No injuries were reported after a car crashed into the Cold Stone Creamery in West Sacramento, firefighters say.

The incident happened back on Wednesday.

West Sacramento Fire officials say, for an unknown reason, a car drove up onto the sidewalk and crashed into the aluminum frame and glass front of the dessert spot.

No injuries were reported, firefighters say. The vehicle was moved by fire crews and helped clean up the debris.

Officials have inspected the building and determined there was no structural damage. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on April 7, 2023 / 4:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.