Car crashes into West Sacramento Cold Stone Creamery

WEST SACRAMENTO – No injuries were reported after a car crashed into the Cold Stone Creamery in West Sacramento, firefighters say.

The incident happened back on Wednesday.

West Sacramento Fire officials say, for an unknown reason, a car drove up onto the sidewalk and crashed into the aluminum frame and glass front of the dessert spot.

No injuries were reported, firefighters say. The vehicle was moved by fire crews and helped clean up the debris.

Officials have inspected the building and determined there was no structural damage.