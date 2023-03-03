Deputies find body of man, 62, outside in the snow in Camino

CAMINO – Authorities say the body of a man was found outside in the snow in Camino on Thursday.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the 4000 block of Escondito Court to investigate a report of a deceased person.

At the scene, deputies found a body outside on the ground in the snow. Deputies say the body was found near a vehicle.

The body has since been identified by the sheriff's office as 62-year-old El Dorado County resident Ronald Owen.

His exact cause of death is still unknown.