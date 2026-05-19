Caltrans study explores future of high-speed bus travel across California

For many Californians, riding the bus is already part of everyday life. Some passengers say it offers a chance to relax instead of focusing on traffic and long hours behind the wheel.

"It's kind of meditative," frequent bus rider Justin Gutierrez said. "You don't have to pay attention, and you can relax."

Now, the California Department of Transportation, better known as Caltrans, is studying whether high-speed buses could one day make trips across the state much faster.

The concept would involve buses traveling between 80 and 140 miles per hour in dedicated lanes separated from regular freeway traffic. Researchers are focusing on major transportation corridors, including Interstate 5, Interstate 80 and Highway 101.

Highway 99 is also being considered as a possible early corridor because it connects several Central Valley cities, including Bakersfield, Fresno, Modesto, Stockton and Sacramento. Some riders say faster bus service could make long-distance travel more convenient.

"It's convenient," occasional bus rider Patricia Chatterje said. "Just get here, get on a bus, and get off at the other end and call Uber or Lyft."

Caltrans officials say the idea is not intended to replace rail systems, but instead to explore whether high-speed bus travel could complement existing transportation options.

"Imagine enjoying the California scenery while listening to music and eating a meal on a 3 1/2 to 4 1/2 hour journey between Southern and Northern California," said Ryan Snyder, Caltrans feasibility studies manager.

Still, not everyone is fully sold on the idea.

Gutierrez said while shorter travel times sound appealing, speeds above 100 miles per hour could raise safety concerns for some passengers.

"I hope they can do that, but 100 and something is pretty fast with a lot of people on the bus," he said. "Maybe like 90."

Others questioned how much a project like this could cost taxpayers if it ever moves beyond the study phase.

"I think it's a good idea," Chatterje said. "Would be expensive, but probably would need taxpayer approval."

Caltrans officials emphasized the project remains in the very early stages and there are currently no plans to build a system.

"This project is simply exploring long-term possibilities such as dedicated freeway lanes for public transportation or future high-speed shared mobility once technology is ready," said Mehdi Moeinaddini, a Caltrans senior transportation planner. "We are only evaluating the concept at this stage."

For now, high-speed bus travel in California remains a concept under study.