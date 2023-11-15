Californians get screened for lung cancer at shockingly low rate, report shows

SACRAMENTO — A new report has some shocking findings when it comes to Californians and lung cancer. It turns out that very few eligible people got screened in 2022 for the deadly disease.

The good news is that nationally, survivor rates are improving. But it's a different story in the Golden State.

"We have a long ways to go, especially when we look at lung cancer screening rates, and in California, Californians' screening rate is below 1%," said Joanna Strother, a senior advocacy director with the American Lung Association (ALA).

The findings can be found in the recent State of Lung Cancer report. The ALA is now trying to get the word out about screenings, especially for high-risk people.

"High risk for lung cancer are those that are 50-80 years of age. They have a 30-pack-year history," Strother said. "So that means they smoked a pack of cigarettes a day for 20 years – or two packs a day for 10 years. Also, these are people who are current smokers or who have quit in the last 15 years."

Joe Diana, 56, is a lung cancer survivor. Fifteen years ago, an X-ray for an injury led to an unexpected but early diagnosis. He now urges people to get checked out.

"I like to call it a divine intervention that someone had a purpose for me to get cancer, to beat cancer, and to help other people do the same," he said.

Asking your doctor a quick question about screening can be life-saving.

"Lung cancer screening can truly save lives, and the earlier lung cancer is detected, the more treatable it is," Strother said.

Here's something important to know: it's not just smokers who should think about screenings.

"Lung cancer can impact anyone, not just those with a smoking history," Strother said. "Certainly those who have been around secondhand smoke, exposed to radon, but also exposed to air pollution."

The report also found that California ranked third in the nation for its rate of new lung cancer cases and 15th for survival.