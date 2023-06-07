California youth encouraged to read throughout summer with First Partner's Summer Book Club

This year's First Partner's Summer Book Club begins Wednesday, June 7th, announced California First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

This annual program is part of the First Partner's California for ALL Kids initiative and it partners with the California State Library, aiming to reduce learning loss by encouraging kids and caregivers to read throughout the summer.

According to research, many students fall behind in reading during the summer by at least two months.

First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom said, "In California, we value diversity and pride ourselves on equity and inclusion. So while other states ban books and stifle curiosity, we're uplifting books that educate and introduce children to an array of diverse authors, stories, and characters to build their capacity for empathy and show them a world filled with possibilities as limitless as their imagination."

The books in the list this year highlight themes such as mental health struggles, identity and belonging, and the importance of exploration and curiosity. To see the book list, click here.