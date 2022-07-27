California wildfires: Oak Fire containment now at 32%

MARIPOSA COUNTY - Here are the latest updates on the Oak Fire:

Containment for the Oak Fire has risen to 32%, and 18,715 acres have been burned.

#OakFire off Hwy 140 and Carstens Rd, near Midpines, in Mariposa County is 18,715 acres and 32% contained. In Unified Command: @CALFIREMMU and @Sierra_NFhttps://t.co/FBdaZfGMyR pic.twitter.com/c6ybDBBfda — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 27, 2022

Road Closures:

Triangle Road from Hwy 140 to East Westfall Road and all side roads

Jerseydale Rd including all side roads

Darrah Road from Quail Ridge to Triangle Rd including all side roads

East Westfall Road from Triangle Road to Oliver Creek

Carleton Road from Triangle to Indian Rock

Ponderosa Way including all side roads



Carstens Road including all side roads



Evacuation Centers:

Mariposa Elementary School, 5044 Jones St. Mariposa

Animal Evacuation Information:

Small Animals: Mariposa County SPCA 5599 Hwy 49 North, Mariposa (full)

Small Animals: Mariposa Elementary School 5044 Jones St. Mariposa (6th and Jones)

Large Animals: Maiposa County Fairgrounds 5007 Fairgrounds Rd. Mariposa

Large Animals: Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds 44777 Rodeo Grounds Ln Coarsegold