California wildfires: Oak Fire containment now at 32%

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

MARIPOSA COUNTY - Here are the latest updates on the Oak Fire:

Containment for the Oak Fire has risen to 32%, and 18,715 acres have been burned.

Road Closures:

  • Triangle Road from Hwy 140 to East Westfall Road and all side roads
  • Jerseydale Rd including all side roads
  • Darrah Road from Quail Ridge to Triangle Rd including all side roads
  • East Westfall Road from Triangle Road to Oliver Creek
  • Carleton Road from Triangle to Indian Rock
  • Ponderosa Way including all side roads
  • Carstens Road including all side roads

Evacuation Centers:

  • Mariposa Elementary School, 5044 Jones St. Mariposa

Animal Evacuation Information:

  • Small Animals: Mariposa County SPCA 5599 Hwy 49 North, Mariposa (full)
  • Small Animals: Mariposa Elementary School 5044 Jones St. Mariposa (6th and Jones)
  • Large Animals: Maiposa County Fairgrounds 5007 Fairgrounds Rd. Mariposa
  • Large Animals: Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds 44777 Rodeo Grounds Ln Coarsegold
