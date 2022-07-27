California wildfires: Oak Fire containment now at 32%
MARIPOSA COUNTY - Here are the latest updates on the Oak Fire:
Containment for the Oak Fire has risen to 32%, and 18,715 acres have been burned.
#OakFire off Hwy 140 and Carstens Rd, near Midpines, in Mariposa County is 18,715 acres and 32% contained. In Unified Command: @CALFIREMMU and @Sierra_NFhttps://t.co/FBdaZfGMyR pic.twitter.com/c6ybDBBfda
Road Closures:
- Triangle Road from Hwy 140 to East Westfall Road and all side roads
- Jerseydale Rd including all side roads
- Darrah Road from Quail Ridge to Triangle Rd including all side roads
- East Westfall Road from Triangle Road to Oliver Creek
- Carleton Road from Triangle to Indian Rock
- Ponderosa Way including all side roads
- Carstens Road including all side roads
Evacuation Centers:
- Mariposa Elementary School, 5044 Jones St. Mariposa
Animal Evacuation Information:
- Small Animals: Mariposa County SPCA 5599 Hwy 49 North, Mariposa (full)
- Small Animals: Mariposa Elementary School 5044 Jones St. Mariposa (6th and Jones)
- Large Animals: Maiposa County Fairgrounds 5007 Fairgrounds Rd. Mariposa
- Large Animals: Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds 44777 Rodeo Grounds Ln Coarsegold
