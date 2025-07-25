California State Fair's unseasonably mild weather a stark contrast to recent years

On the final Friday night at the California State Fair, some people are worried it might actually be a little too chilly. It's a stark contrast to the past two years, when more than half the days reached triple digits.

Carnival flags were blowing in a cool afternoon breeze. The food court fans and misters were turned off. Could this really be the California State Fair?

State fair temperatures are typically scorching, with average highs in the mid-90s, but not this year.

So just how different is the state fair weather this year? Last year, there were 11 triple-digit days during the fair's 16-day run, including 111 degrees on opening day.

In 2023, there were 10 triple-digit days. But this year, there's been only one — the very first day when it reached 102 degrees.

Friday afternoon, we found fairgoer Sean Guerra wearing a long-sleeved flannel shirt during what's supposed to be the hottest time of day.

"The reason why I have a flannel on right now is because later on tonight, the degrees are going to drop," he said.

Even more impressive is that this year, 11 of the fair's days won't even reach 90 degrees.

"It makes a big difference," Guerra said. "You don't have to come as early. You can come in the afternoon."

There has been no word yet on how the mild temperatures are impacting attendance, but many fairgoers say it's why they came to Cal Expo this year.

There are just two more days of the state fair left, with gates opening Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m.