How San Joaquin County sideshow crackdown influenced state. Sacramento ordinance at standstill.

How San Joaquin County is blueprint for sideshow busts

How San Joaquin County is blueprint for sideshow busts

How San Joaquin County is blueprint for sideshow busts

SACRAMENTO -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced a proposal to combat sideshows in a series of new penalties aimed at curbing illegal sideshow activity.

The crackdown is similar to successes in San Joaquin County, which paved the way for other law enforcement agencies after the creation of its sideshow task force.

Sideshows—unauthorized gatherings where participants perform reckless driving stunts, including doughnuts and burnouts—have become an increasing nuisance in urban areas across California. In San Francisco, Mayor Breed's proposed policies include heightened fines, vehicle impoundments, and potential impoundment of vehicles for up to 30 days.

In February, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office Sideshow Taskforce busted a massive sideshow in Stockton, ending with nearly 90 vehicles impounded. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office told CBS13 that they have not had sideshow activity since February.

Maintaining the enforcement is a subject one sergeant on the task force has shared with cities across the state, including, San Francisco. The county is offering a blueprint for other jurisdictions dealing with sideshows.

In 2023, Sacramento City Councilmember Lisa Kaplan proposed an ordinance that would create harsher penalties within the current city code to address reckless driving, promoting sideshows, and observing sideshow activity. She told CBS13 on Friday that the ordinance is at a standstill, but she plans to reintroduce the changes to address illegal sideshow activity soon.

"I just want to give Sac PD additional tools and give them the most latitude to protect our residents," Kaplan said in a phone interview with CBS13 on Friday.

Sacramento police are not waiting for an ordinance to step up preventative measures. The department reallocated resources to create a nighttime traffic team aimed at addressing a "wide range of traffic issues," Officer Anthony Gamble said. One of those issues is illegal sideshow activity.

"These illegal sideshow activities are not only inherently dangerous. They're damaging our roadways, putting innocent bystanders in jeopardy, and can put a significant strain on law enforcement resources," Gamble said in a statement.