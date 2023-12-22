California secretary of state responds to calls to strike Trump from the presidential ballot

California's secretary of state issued a tepid response to the lieutenant governor's call to strike Donald Trump's name from the presidential ballot on Friday.

"The former President's conduct tainted and continues to sow the public's mistrust in government and the legitimacy of elections, so it is more critical than ever to safeguard elections in a way that transcends political divisions," Secretary of State Dr. Shirley Weber wrote in an open letter to Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis.

Kounalakis called for Trump's removal after the Colorado Supreme Court barred him from holding office, claiming he violated the "insurrection clause," a Civil War-era constitutional provision.

"This decision is about honoring the rule of law in our country and protecting the fundamental pillars of democracy," Kounalakis wrote.

Weber said she was aware of the landmark decision but preached caution.

"Removing a candidate from the ballot under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment is not something my office takes lightly and is not as simple as the requirement that a person be at least 35 years old to be president," Weber wrote.

Weber did not indicate if she would fulfill Kounalakis's request, claiming that the decision to omit or include Trump on the ballot must "be grounded firmly in the laws and processes in place in California and our Constitution."

"I am guided by my commitment to follow the rule of law," Weber wrote. "Our commitment to and respect for the rule of law has, and will continue to guide, our course in this matter. Adherence to this fundamental principle -- so essential in our democracy -- even in the face of public pressure, will help inspire confidence in our elections and our election processes."

The certified list of candidates for the March primary must be submitted by Dec. 28.

Trump maintains a commanding lead in the Republican race and is the frontrunner for the nomination.