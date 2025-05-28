California's gray wolf packs grow as northern counties declare emergencies over encounters

Wildlife officials say three new wolf packs have been confirmed in three Northern California counties.

The findings come after a number of California counties have declared local states of emergency in response to increasing reports of wolf encounters with livestock.

With the new packs, which were reported Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the total count of known wolf families in the state is now up to 10.

Wolf advocates hailed the arrival of the new packs.

"How wonderful to witness another year of continued growth in California's recovering wolf population," said Amaroq Weiss with the Center for Biological Diversity in a statement.

However, local leaders have urged wildlife managers to take a more aggressive approach against wolves.

"These wolves are showing no fear of people and are attacking livestock near family homes," said Shasta County Supervisor Corkey Harmon in a previous statement regarding their emergency declaration.

The three new wolf packs were confirmed in eastern Tehama County, central Lassen County, and eastern Shasta County, according to wildlife officials.

Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Sierra and Shasta counties have all adopted similar emergency declarations in response to wolf encounters.

Fish and Wildlife closely monitors California's wolf population, which only recently reemerged after being driven to extinction nearly a century ago. The animals are believed to have wandered back into California from Oregon.

Wolves are classified as a recovering endangered species in California, meaning it is illegal to take them anywhere in the state.