California more than doubles illegal fireworks seizures so far this year, issues July 4 warning

What you need to know about California's July 4th illegal fireworks crackdown

Hot and dry weather across California is fueling a Fourth of July warning from both the Governor's Office and state fire officials: illegal fireworks will not be tolerated.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office announced on Monday that so far in 2025, a statewide illegal fireworks crackdown has been working.

Over 600,000 pounds of illegal fireworks and explosives have already been seized. That's more than double the amount taken off the streets in all of 2024.

"We've seen an uptick in recent years of illegal fireworks seized," said Kara Garrett, a Cal Fire spokesperson.

Cal Fire says Californians need to remember there is a zero-tolerance policy for illegal fireworks use, which could result in a $50,000 fine and jail time.

"The sale, transport, or use of fireworks without the Office of the State Fire Marshal safe and sane seal is illegal. As is possessing or using fireworks in any communities where they are not allowed," Garrett said.

Some California communities ban all fireworks, meaning even safe and sane fireworks are not allowed.

Before lighting off anything in celebration of the Independence Day holiday, it's important to check the rules exactly where you live.

Since January 2024, Cal Fire says fireworks have sparked 1,230 fires and caused over $35 million in damage statewide.

"Let me be clear. Fire conditions are elevated. The recent surge in wildland fires is proof of that. The Fourth of July holiday, coupled with fireworks, will significantly heighten that danger of new wildfire," Garrett said.

This week, the sale of safe and sane fireworks at stands across the region is expected to ramp up.

TNT stands allow nonprofits to sell the products and help raise money for their organizations from part of the proceeds.

In West Sacramento's Walmart parking lot, the Knights of Columbus were hard at work selling products on Monday afternoon.

"You can buy a few of these here and light 'em off all at once, have a little grand finale," said John Archuleta with the group, showing CBS13 the "larger" legal fireworks they sell.

The free gift with each purchase is Cal Fire's take-home message, a safety write-up on a card given to each customer. A QR code on the card shows people how to safely use and dispose of safe and sane fireworks.

"It's the first thing we do is put this into the bag. Because it's safety first," Archuleta said.

From wildfire, to loss of homes, property or even life -- Cal Fire says leave your firework celebrations to the professionals and avoid steep fines for breaking the law by lighting off what's illegal.