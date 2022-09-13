Watch CBS News
Local News

California launches new website for people seeking reproductive care

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

California launches new website for people seeking reproductive care
California launches new website for people seeking reproductive care 00:34

SACRAMENTO – California has launched a new website for people looking for reproductive care, whether they live in the state or not.

Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled the website on Tuesday, the same day that Sen. Lindsey Graham proposed a bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks nationwide.

Newsom called out Graham in his tweet announcing California's new portal.

"Make no mistake--Lindsey Graham's new national ban on abortion is about controlling women. That's their agenda," Newsom wrote.

The website, abortion.ca.gov, features resources to help people find abortion and reproductive health services in the state.

It also includes information on a person's right to an abortion and resources for people traveling to California from another state that has restricted reproductive care.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 13, 2022 / 12:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.