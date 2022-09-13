California launches new website for people seeking reproductive care

SACRAMENTO – California has launched a new website for people looking for reproductive care, whether they live in the state or not.

Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled the website on Tuesday, the same day that Sen. Lindsey Graham proposed a bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks nationwide.

Make no mistake--Lindsey Graham’s new national ban on abortion is about controlling women. That’s their agenda.



CA’s fighting back.



Today, we’re launching a NEW website to provide resources for women to get reproductive care -- no matter where they live. pic.twitter.com/O7scuoJ32N — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 13, 2022

Newsom called out Graham in his tweet announcing California's new portal.

"Make no mistake--Lindsey Graham's new national ban on abortion is about controlling women. That's their agenda," Newsom wrote.

The website, abortion.ca.gov, features resources to help people find abortion and reproductive health services in the state.

It also includes information on a person's right to an abortion and resources for people traveling to California from another state that has restricted reproductive care.