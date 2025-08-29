California inmate accused of trying to kill psychiatrist during one-on-one meeting

California state prison officials said an inmate is accused of trying to kill a psychiatrist during a one-on-one meeting on Friday.

Jose L. Ramirez, 35, was identified as the inmate. The attack happened shortly before 1 p.m. at California Medical Facility, a state prison located in the Solano County city of Vacaville, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said.

A correctional officer ended the attack and recovered "an improvised weapon" was recovered at the scene, officials said.

The psychiatrist was treated at an outside hospital and was expected to be released sometime on Friday.

Ramirez had been serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder with weapons, violence and arson enhancements, the CDCR said.

Prison officials placed Ramirez into restrictive housing while the investigation remains pending.

California Medical Facility is a medium-security prison that has been operating since 1955 and treats the medical, dental and psychiatric needs of its male inmates.