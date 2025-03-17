Rep. Kevin Kiley to host virtual town hall Monday amid pressure from constituents

ROCKLIN – Rep. Kevin Kiley will be holding a virtual town hall for his constituents Monday night.

The forum comes as voters had been calling for an opportunity to talk with the Republican congressman.

About a hundred people gathered outside Rep. Kiley's Rocklin office earlier in March, signing the guest book and asking for protections for Medicaid and other programs.

Protests outside of Rep. Kiley's Rocklin office in March 2025.

Kiley represents California's 3rd congressional district, which includes Alpine, Inyo, Mono, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, and Sierra counties, along with some smaller parts of El Dorado, Sacramento and Yuba counties.

The town hall is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Monday. To join, constituents can call (877) 229-8493 and enter the pin #122293.