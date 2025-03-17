Watch CBS News
Local News

Rep. Kevin Kiley to host virtual town hall Monday amid pressure from constituents

/ CBS Sacramento

Rep. Kevin Kiley hosting virtual town hall Monday
Rep. Kevin Kiley hosting virtual town hall Monday 00:36

ROCKLIN – Rep. Kevin Kiley will be holding a virtual town hall for his constituents Monday night.

The forum comes as voters had been calling for an opportunity to talk with the Republican congressman.

About a hundred people gathered outside Rep. Kiley's Rocklin office earlier in March, signing the guest book and asking for protections for Medicaid and other programs.

kevin-kiley-protest.jpg
Protests outside of Rep. Kiley's Rocklin office in March 2025.

Kiley represents California's 3rd congressional district, which includes Alpine, Inyo, Mono, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, and Sierra counties, along with some smaller parts of El Dorado, Sacramento and Yuba counties.

The town hall is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Monday. To join, constituents can call (877) 229-8493 and enter the pin #122293.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.