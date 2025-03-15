California GOP Convention underway ahead of vote for new chairperson

California GOP gears up to vote for new chairperson at convention

SACRAMENTO – The California GOP convention is underway in downtown Sacramento at the Safe Credit Union Convention Center.

Keynote speaker and activist Riley Gaines spoke to the crowd Saturday night. But Sunday is the big vote for a new GOP chairperson.

"It's really important for our party to come together, it sets the course for the next couple years," said the budget committee chair for the California Republican Party, Mario Guerra.

More than a thousand delegates are voting on a new chair, vice chair, treasurer and secretary for the California GOP. The 2025 spring convention is all about reorganizing and passing the baton to new leadership.

"It's very empowering to be under one roof, or in this case different roofs because there are different locations of events, for everyone to unite and stand up for the Republican Party," said attendee Tina Roth.

"We've been so blessed. We had Jessica Miller Patterson, she has been amazing the last couple years. She's raised a lot of money, done a lot of great things," Guerra said.

Current chair Patterson has termed out of her position. She's credited with making massive gains for California congressional seats this year and is a huge playmaker on the state level.

Sunday's vote comes at a pivotal time for the Republican Party, determining whether they can continue the momentum many believe Patterson started in 2019.

"We're going to miss her. And we got some good candidates coming, but it's going to be hard to replace her," Guerra said.

Corrin Rankin and Mike Morrell are both vying for GOP chair. The candidates have differing strategies, but most California Republicans say they have confidence in either candidate.

Former Senator Morrell says he's grateful for the support.

"I was born and raised here. I want to do everything I can to take back our state and we can't do it without, as the constitution said, we the people," Morrell said.

Attendees heard speeches Saturday from the nominees before they make the final decision on a new executive committee for the California GOP.