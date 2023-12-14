California drivers paying more for car insurance as others struggle to get insured

SACRAMENTO - California drivers are paying a lot more for car insurance and many others are having a hard time just getting insured.

With the price tag on car insurance going up, it's likely more than a few drivers on the roads aren't too happy.

"I'm sort of at that age now where I'd expect my auto insurance to go down, instead of going up," said Jill Perlman. "Safe driver, no accidents, no tickets no nothing."

Drivers across the state may have a longer wait than usual to get coverage and once they do, rates can be pricey and continue to increase.

Industry experts say major auto insurers are pulling back in the California marketplace because insuring drivers in the Golden State is getting too expensive. And at the same time, there are insurance companies leaving the state.

"I think we're at the tipping point now. It's the season where people are struggling to make ends meet and things are getting much worse," said Harvey Rosenfield, founder of consumer watchdog.

Rosenfield is the author of Proposition 103 – passed 35 years ago – which requires insurers to get permission from the state's insurance commissioner to approve any rate increases.

He says the law is being ignored.

"The number one thing that's driving the rise is the insurance companies greed," Rosenfield said.

Another issue for drivers is theft.

Kia and Hyundai owners are having a hard time getting their cars insured because certain models don't have anti-theft measures.

That's being investigated by the state now, too.

"I think it relates to the ability to break into these vehicles," Perlman said.

Experts say to shop around and there's even a tool online that you can compare prices.