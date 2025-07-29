California deploys firefighting resources in multiple northern counties ahead of increased fire risk

In anticipation of critical fire weather conditions forecast for parts of Northern California, Gov. Gavin Newsom has approved the pre-deployment of firefighting resources in multiple counties.

Newsom's office made the announcement on Tuesday and said it is in response to a heightened fire risk forecast for Wednesday and Thursday for Plumas, Nevada and Sierra counties.

"This proactive approach has proven to be a critical component of California's wildfire response strategy, reducing response times and containing fires before they escalate," Newsom said in a statement. "Residents should be prepared and listen to local authorities."

As part of the effort, Newsom's office said 14 fire engines, four water tenders, and two dispatchers have been strategically positioned in the region to enhance the state's ability to respond rapidly to potential wildfire outbreaks.

Newsom approved similar pre-deployments for Nevada, Plumas and Sierra counties between July 20 and July 25 in response to previous fire weather threats.

Officials urge residents in at-risk areas to stay alert and prepare for the possibility of evacuation. The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services advises the public to develop a wildfire action plan, identify evacuation routes, and pack a go-bag with essential supplies.

Californians are also encouraged to sign up for local emergency alerts.