California Department of Finance dealing with cybersecurity incident; no state funds compromised

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a cybersecurity incident involving the California Department of Finance.

The California Cyber Security Integration Center (Cal-CSIC) confirmed the incident on Monday but offered few specifics.

Officials did note, however, that no state funds had been compromised.

"The intrusion was proactively identified through coordination with state and federal security partners. Upon identification of this threat, digital security and online threat-hunting experts were rapidly deployed to assess the extent of the intrusion and to evaluate, contain and mitigate future vulnerabilities," Cal-CSIC said in a statement.

Officials say the Department of Finance is continuing to work on preparing Gov. Gavin Newsom's budget that's set to be released in January. 

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on December 12, 2022 / 12:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

