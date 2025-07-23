California Democrats propose relaxed emissions rules amid gas price crisis

California's affordability crisis could lead to more relaxed emissions standards, according to a plan introduced by state Democrats.

State Senator Jerry McNerney of Stockton is one of a group of Democrats spearheading the proposal.

"This is an emergency," McNerney said. "In times of shortage, I think people are OK with having slightly more emissions in order to keep the prices affordable for Californians."

McNerney said details of the proposal are being negotiated, which could include relaxed emissions if prices rise to a certain level or if fuel storage drops too low.

McNerney's emergency plan follows the announced departure and closure of several state refineries, leaving a tight supply and potential for spikes if one of the refineries left, suddenly goes off-line.

He's calling on California to create an alternative fuel blend with other western states to create more supply.

Ethan Elkind is the director of the UC Berkeley Center for Law, Energy, and the Environment. He says California's environmental priorities are now taking a backseat to its affordability crisis when it comes to gas.

"I think it's such a reflection of how much legislators are feeling this pressure to go to their constituents and say, 'Look, we're trying to reduce prices,' " Elkind said.

The Western States Petroleum Association opposes the plan, saying it doesn't address their needs for more investments in their industry.

McNerney says he is hoping to get his legislation passed into law by the end of the year.