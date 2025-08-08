California air conditioning rebate program expands across state for eligible drivers

There's nothing worse than getting into your car on a hot day and realizing your air conditioning isn't working.

"As soon as the people start sweating, they come right over," said Adrian Ramirez, the owner of Unique Auto Air Conditioning in Lodi. "From March, June, July, until now."

Ramirez knows all too well that A/C is crucial during the summer.

"With the heat and the road, we check like tires, hoses, belts, all to make sure everything's safe and OK to keep going," Ramirez explained.

But now, there's a way for eligible customers to save on fixing their systems and mechanics to provide more services.

"Cool Air Rebate Program is a financial assistance program for low-income Californians who have leaking vehicle air conditioning systems and need to get them repaired," Car Care Council Executive Director Nathan Perrine shared.

Up to 90% of the repair costs are covered by the program.

To qualify, customers need to be California residents, provide the year and make of their car on the application, and have a household income of less than 225% of the federal poverty line.

"We do ask a few things from our shops," Perrine continued. "Number one, a shop has to be in good standing with the Bureau of Automotive Repair. So first and foremost, we also ask that our shops have at least one technician that is certified to work on air conditioning systems."

Not only does this help customers and shops, but it also helps the environment.

"R-134a refrigerant contains a greenhouse gas that's 1,400 times more potent than carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere," Perrine said. "So repairing these leaking systems and keeping that refrigerant out of the atmosphere has an air quality benefit for not just these households and communities, but for everyone."

For shop owners like Ramirez, it's all about helping as many customers as he can to stay safe and cool on the road.

"I have a letter by mail saying if you'd like to be part of it and help the community and that's one of my goals, to help my local community," Ramirez said.

If you want to find a shop that provides this service near you, go to the Cool Air Rebate Program website.