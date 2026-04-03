California considers new lowrider vanity license plates to celebrate culture, fund programs

Vanity plates are a popular way for people to personalize their cars in California, and they help generate millions of dollars for nonprofit causes.

Jose Carmona of Duke's Car Club says he gets a lot of looks when he takes his 1952 Chevy out for a ride.

Now, California lawmakers are considering creating new personalized lowrider license plates.

"That's a good idea to help support everything and show the love," Carmona said.

Legally recognizing lowriders is a big change from past decades, when cruising was prohibited in many cities across the state.

Sacramento was the first to rescind that ban in 2022 and has now even renamed a street "Lowrider Lane."

This week, the U.S. Postal Service unveiled a set of new commemorative stamps featuring lowrider vehicles. Many car owners say they support the idea of new lowrider license plates.

"We take so much pride, and it's a form of artwork, and to have it personalized from the DMV would be great," said Roberto Trevino of Devotion Car and Truck Club.

California already offers more than a dozen special-interest plates that help raise money for things like museums, veterans, firefighters, and the environment.

The Department of Motor Vehicles requires at least 7,500 people to apply and pre-pay the $50 fee to order a new vanity plate.

"I think to have personalized plates that say lowrider on them will sell out, I don't think they will be able to keep it in stock fast enough," Trevino said.

Proceeds from the annual registration fee would help fund lowrider public exhibitions, cultural events and programs that preserve lowrider history.

Supporters say the plates will help recognize the cultural pride that goes into keeping these hot rods rolling on California roadways.

"As soon as they come out with the plate, I'm going to be the first one in line," Trevino said.

The state's assembly transportation committee will be holding a hearing on the lowrider license plate bill next Monday afternoon.