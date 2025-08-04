Lowrider Lane street sign stolen from Sacramento's Miller Park

For decades, Sacramento's Miller Park has been a popular spot for cruising in cars.

"When the weather's good, we come out here with our families, take a drive," said Francine Mata, president of the Sacramento Lowrider Commission.

Last year, custom car clubs successfully worked with city leaders to change the name of the street that runs through the park to Lowrider Lane.

But now, less than a year after the new street sign went up, it's been stolen.

"It's just heartbreaking to look over there and see it's not there anymore," Mata said.

Mata said her organization helped raise money to make the name change.

"The community came together and donated," Mata said. "It was $10,400."

She first noticed the sign missing this past Sunday and said the theft took place sometime within the last week.

"I always felt that's something that you don't touch," Mata said. "It's pretty sacred for our community."

Cruising had been banned in Sacramento for more than 30 years, but in 2022, the law was repealed.

Mata said that renaming the street where cruisers traditionally gathered is a recognition and acceptance of Sacramento's car club history.

"There are so many people that don't understand why we do what we do, don't know the culture," she said.

The city said it's working on replacing the stolen sign, which will cost about $200.

Mata said she has no idea if the sign was taken by a lowrider enthusiast or someone opposed to the name change. She just wants the original sign returned.

"It means a lot to our entire community," she said. "Just bring it back."

The city said public works crews will be placing the new street sign in a more secure bracket to deter theft.