California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs first-in-nation AI transparency law

Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a new bill into law in California that aims to regulate the artificial intelligence industry.

Named SB 53, the law targets larger AI models and implements a number of transparency, reporting and safety obligations that developers will need to follow.

Legislators crafted the bill using recommendations from a recent report on AI guardrails.

Newsom hailed the law as a first of its kind in the U.S.

"California has proven that we can establish regulations to protect our communities while also ensuring that the growing AI industry continues to thrive," Newsom said in a statement after signing the bill Monday.

Industry groups have voiced their concern over the guardrails as proposed, calling the law flawed.

"For true AI safety, California should pursue standards based on empirical risk and measurable harm. Solutions should empower transparency and accountability without penalizing innovators," wrote the Chamber of Progress tech industry trade group in a July critique of the bill.

The law was authored by Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco).

Newsom has until Oct. 12 to sign or veto bills passed by the California legislature during their most recent session. Some new laws already signed by Newsom this session include a series of bills aimed at expanding access to reproductive health care in the state.