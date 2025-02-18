California AG files charges against Roseville gun show trader for alleged illegal gun-making operation

SACRAMENTO – A Roseville resident has been arrested for allegedly running an illegal assault weapon-making operation out of his garage, California's top prosecutor says.

Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the arrest and charges against the man, identified by the California Department of Justice as Marc Jay Berman, on Tuesday.

Booking photo of Marc Jay Berman Placer County Sheriff's Office

According to Bonta's office, a large cache of rifles, high-capacity magazines, and ammunition were discovered at the Berman's residence.

"When bad actors try to skirt the rules and bypass these integral processes, it creates situations with deadly consequences," Bonta said in a statement.

Bonta's office noted that the suspect got the attention of authorities after field agents overhead Berman allegedly trying to sell a silencer at the Placerville Gun Show back in November 2024.

This prompted authorities to search the trader's weapons – uncovering two illegal assault weapons he was allegedly trying to sell, authorities say. Berman's Roseville home was then raided by special agents and the Roseville Police Department SWAT team a little over a week later.

The charges against Berman are being filed in both El Dorado and Placer County.

The charges filed in El Dorado County include two counts of possession of an assault weapon and two counts of unlawful assault weapon activity. The Placer charges include nine counts of possession of an assault weapon, seven counts of unlawful assault weapon activity, and two counts of the unlawful sale or transfer of a personally manufactured or assembled firearm.