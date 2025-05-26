California 3-month-old dies in allegedly unlicensed daycare; mother and daughter arrested

A mother and daughter who allegedly ran an unlicensed daycare from their home on California's Central Coast have been arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, after a 3-month-old in their care died.

According to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, deputies and firefighters were called around 10:30 a.m. Saturday to home in the community of Royal Oaks. The reporting party told authorities that the 3-month-old infant was unconscious and not breathing.

When emergency services arrived, life-saving efforts were initiated on the infant, who was taken to a local hospital. Despite those efforts, the infant was later pronounced deceased.

Deputies did not release the child's name.

During the investigation, deputies learned that the home was being operated as an unlicensed daycare business. The daycare was allegedly taking in up to 30 children of various ages at a time.

Deputies arrested the two operators of the business, identified as 62-year-old Maria Marquez and her daughter, 35-year-old Johanna Marquez. The pair were booked into the Monterey County Jail on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, felony child endangerment and operating a child daycare facility without a license.

According to the sheriff's office, bail for the pair was set at $50,000 each.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Josue Ramirez of the Monterey County Sheriff's Office at 831-253-6068.

Tips can also be given anonymously to the sheriff's office by visiting mcso.countyofmonterey.gov/anonymous-crime-tip.