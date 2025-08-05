Watch CBS News
Orphaned bear cubs rescued from Calaveras County neighborhood

Cecilio Padilla
A litter of bear cubs seen wandering a Calaveras County neighborhood alone have been taken in by wildlife rescuers in Southern California.

The San Diego Humane Society says the three cubs were spotted over the course of several days.

With no mother in sight, the cubs were rescued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and then taken to the San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center.

We’ve extended our veterinary medicine matching campaign for a critical reason. Last week, more orphaned black bear cubs...

Posted by San Diego Humane Society on Monday, August 4, 2025

Officials say the cubs, two males and a female, were about six to seven months old.

Rescuers euthanized one of the cubs after finding it had bone defects and a BB pellet embedded in one of her paws.

The other two cubs are now settling into their rescue habitat with the goal of minimally invasive care to avoid the animals from bonding with humans. 

