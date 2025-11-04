Small plane crashes during attempted takeoff from Calaveras Airport

Two people were hurt after a small plane crashed during takeoff from the Calaveras Airport in San Andreas on Monday.

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened a little before 1 p.m.

Officials say the single-engine plane was trying to take off when, for an unknown reason, it went off the side of the runway.

Off the runway, officials say the plane hit some large rocks – causing the aircraft to flip over.

Two people were inside the plane, the pilot and a passenger. Both people suffered moderate injuries, the sheriff's office says.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified about the crash, the sheriff's office says.