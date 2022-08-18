CAL FIRE San Mateo-Santa Cruz to prevent wildfires from lightning strikes

SANTA CRUZ - Lightning strikes have started some of California's most devastating wildfires, Including 2020's deadly LNU complex fire and likely this year's McKinney fire.

"Every year is different.," said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Eric Bither, who explains over the last two years, agency resources have been stretched thin.

"You're trying to provide safety for your personnel...protect as many lives and structures as you can. It can take an effect on you emotionally," said Battalion Chief Bither.

Though CAL FIRE responds to every wildland blaze - they weren't always capable of using their limited resources to prevent fires.

"This year, thankfully, we have not had the acreage burned," said Chief Bither.

With minimal fires burning in Northern California, Cal Fire took to Twitter to announce they'd be enacting their lightning plan, using available crews to spot lightning strikes during storms and extinguish fires before they begin.

"We will pre-position engines where we think there's a likely hood of fire starting, and that will decrease our response time," said Bither.

Chief Bither's crew kept a watchful eye on the sky Wednesday as rain fell and thunderstorms threatened the area - ready to respond to anything.

CAL FIRE says the lightning plan will remain in effect as long as they have the resources and capability to maintain it safely.

Today crews responded to several lightning strikes, but because of the rain that came along with it, wildfires were not sparked.