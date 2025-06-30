Butte County parents arrested after infant tests positive for fentanyl

Parents of an 11-month-old baby were arrested in Northern California's Butte County after a toxicology screen showed the infant tested positive for fentanyl, authorities said Monday.

It happened over the weekend in the small community of Durham. Butte County's sheriff's office said deputies responded Saturday afternoon to a home on Jones Avenue after receiving a report of an unresponsive baby.

Personnel from Cal Fire also responded and performed CPR and other life-saving measures on the baby. The baby was first taken to a local hospital before being transferred to an out-of-area hospital for further treatment.

After the toxicology screen came in, the sheriff's office obtained a search warrant for the family's home, where the baby's father, 39-year-old Logan Bandy, was arrested. The child's mother, Tabitha Porter, 31, was also later arrested.

Deputies searching the home found drug paraphernalia and narcotics, the sheriff's office said. Evidence found during the following investigation "gave [investigators] cause to believe the infant had been exposed to drug paraphernalia and fentanyl," the sheriff's office added.

Bandy and Porter both face charges of felony child endangerment, while Bandy faces an additional charge of felony possession of a controlled substance with prior convictions, authorities said.

Durham is a community about 18 miles northwest of Oroville and about 85 miles north of Sacramento.