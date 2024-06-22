Burleson's multi-homer game lifts Cardinals over Giants

ST. LOUIS -- Alec Burleson had a career-high five RBIs with his first multi-homer game and the St. Louis Cardinals overcame a three-run, first-inning deficit to beat the San Francisco Giants 9-4 Saturday and move back over .500.

Paul Goldschmidt and Brendan Donovan also homered for the Cardinals, who at 38-37 matched their season high of one game over .500. They were also 5-4 and 36-35.

Burleson hit a three-run homer in the fourth off Jordan Hicks for a 5-4 lead and a two-run drive against Sean Hjelle in the sixth, his 12th home run this season. The top three batters in the Cardinals' order were 7 for 14 with three homers and eight RBIs.

Facing his original team for the first time, Hicks (4-4) allowed a career-high five earned runs, six hits and three walks in four innings. The 27-year-old right-hander was traded to Toronto last July 30, then became a free agent and signed a $44 million, four-year contract with the Giants.

San Francisco (36-41) has lost four straight and six of seven.

Miles Mikolas (6-6) improved to 3-0 in his last four starts, allowing four runs, six hits and two walks in an outing in which he retired his final 10 batters. He has pitched at least six innings in six straight starts.

Cardinals center fielder Michael Siani left with bruised ribs after making a diving catch to rob Thairo Estrada of a hit, ending the third. Third baseman Nolan Arenado came out after seven innings because of left forearm discomfort. Arenado missed Thursday's game at Birmingham, Alabama, after his right elbow was bruised when hit by a pitch the previous night in Miami.

Michael Conforto, who entered hitless in 10 at-bats and in a 4-for-51 slide, was 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Giants. Struggling since he returned June 3 from a strained right hamstring, Confoto hit a two-run single following Jorge Soler's RBI single in the first, then lined an RBI double in the third for a 4-2 lead.

Goldschmidt hit his 350th homer with a two-run drive in the first for his 10th this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: LHP Blake Snell (strained left groin) is to start Sunday for Triple-A Sacramento. LHP Robbie Ray (left elbow surgery) is to pitch in relief after making four appearances in the Arizona Rookie League. 1B LaMonte Wade Jr. (strained left hamstring) is to start a rehab assignment with the RiverCats. ... RHP Keaton Winn (right elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day IL and OF Mike Yastrzemski (strained left oblique) on the 10-day, both retroactive to Friday. INF David Villar and OF Luis Matos were recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.

Cardinals: Placed C Iván Herrera (lower back tightness) on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Wednesday and selected the contract of C Nick Raposo from Triple-A Memphis. C Willson Contreras (left arm fracture) was scheduled to start at catcher for Memphis Saturday night after catching seven innings on Friday night. ... On Friday, St. Louis activated RHP Giovanny Gallegos off the 15-day injured list and optioned RHP Adam Kloffenstein to Memphis.

UP NEXT

Giants RHP Logan Webb (6-5, 2.99 ERA) will face Cardinals RHP Sonny Gray (8-4, 2.95 ERA) Sunday.