British TikTok influencers shine spotlight on Northern California's unique communities

A British couple took their travel journey across the United States to social media and it just so happened they made a stop in Northern California.

We all know Northern California is home to stunning views and hidden gems, but sometimes we take that for granted. The British couple is reminding us of all the beauty that surrounds us.

"The location, the activities, it's just so different to anything we've ever experienced," Siana Dennis and Jame Khan said.

Over the last six weeks, Dennis and Khan from "across the pond" have been crisscrossing the West Coast, making stops in Arizona, Utah, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, and California.

"Guys, we are back at South Lake Tahoe. We are here and ready for the Fourth of July, which we're so excited about," Khan said in a TikTok.

Their travel journey has garnered the attention of hundreds of thousands of people on TikTok. Recently, the couple showcased their visit to Northern California, checking out the many places that make our community so unique.

"Sacramento is amazing, that's one of the places I can see myself living, man," Khan said. "It's so beautiful. It's really nice. Especially the El Dorado Hills. But the malls and the other places in Roseville."

Laurel Brent-Bumb, the CEO of the El Dorado County Chamber of Commerce, said social media influencers like Dennis and Khan are important in bringing tourism back to the region.

"It's such an advantage for us because they do realize what a treasure and jewel we have in El Dorado County and they're able to take that information back home and share it with their communities," Brent-Bumb said.

Dennis and Khan's travels have led many on social media to consider discovering our hidden gems.

"Our message is that the grass isn't always greener," Khan said. "Sometimes you have to appreciate what you got, man, because you live in a beautiful place."

The couple said the warm welcome from locals and the charm of Northern California is something they'll never forget. They said they want to plan another trip out soon.