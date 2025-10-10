Breakaway Music Festival takes over Sacramento this weekend with headliners Tiesto, Martin Garrix

It's the Friday after Aftershock, and for the first time in four years, there won't be a country music festival in the same spot at Sacramento's Discovery Park. But that doesn't mean there won't be any big musical acts in town this weekend.

The stage is set and final preparations are underway for Breakaway Music Festival NorCal 2025, bringing some of the world's top dance DJs to town.

"There's a really, really big passion for dance music in this community," said Jarrod Fucci, president of Breakaway Music Festival.

What was once Cal Expo's horse racing track has now been transformed into an electronic music performance space with two stages and a silent disco.

"It's been pretty straightforward and easy for us to turn this beautiful property into a great festival," Fucci said.

Scared to be lonely? Don't be, because the two-day event features dozens of performers, including headliners Martin Garrix and Tiësto.

"We're fortunate at Breakaway to work with the biggest and the best artists in the industry," Fucci said.

The dance festival has been touring the nation for more than ten years and was previously held in San Francisco. So let's get down to business: Why did they choose to move to Sacramento this year?

"We were really looking to bring the festival outside, and in our search for where was the best place to grow the festival, we really found and drew an affinity to Sacramento," Fucci said. "It's a cultural powerhouse. Music is ingrained that happens here."

Breakaway is being held the same weekend traditionally used by the Goldensky Country Music Festival at Discovery Park, which had brought in 75,000 fans last year but was canceled this year.

Breakaway is expected to attract about 16,000 music fans over its two-day run.

"We, of course, have consumers who are boarding planes, booking hotel rooms, and spending money in restaurants locally," Fucci said. "We have this tagline at Breakaway called 'leave it all behind,' and we really encourage folks to leave your worries at home and come and just enjoy yourself."

Tickets are still on sale and start at about $100 a day. Gates open Saturday at 4 p.m.