Martin Garrix, Tiesto to headline Breakaway Music Festival 2025 in Sacramento

By Taryn Brown

/ CBS Sacramento

Martin Garrix, Tiesto, and several others have been announced to be part of the official Breakaway Music Festival NorCal 2025 lineup, organizers on social media said Wednesday. 

This electronic music festival will be in Sacramento at the Cal Expo Center from Oct. 10-11. 

The rest of the lineup includes other acts like Elderbrook, Louis The Child, Austin Millz, Chyl, Kasablanca, Wuki and at least two unannounced names. See the full lineup in the graphic below.

The 2-day Fam Club presale starts June 26 at 10 am Pacific Standard time. Regular ticket sales start on June 27 at 10 am Pacific Standard time.

