Grassroots organization, Braver Angels, aims to ease election tension, unite voters

How this grassroots organization aims to ease the election tension

Elections can be tense, from standing in line at a polling place to waiting for the results to come in, which can take days and weeks.

One group, Braver Angels, is working to ease those tensions at the polls and beyond. It's a volunteer-based organization and its latest initiative took them to voting centers across the nation.

"Braver Angels is the largest grassroots organization working to bridge the political divide," said Braver Angels Director of Communications Gabbi Timmis.

Braver Angels started after the 2016 election. Over the last eight years, they've grown to more than 14,000 nationwide. Their goal is to unite people on both sides of the political aisle.

"Yesterday I was out at the polls with my friend Jim," said Braver Angels volunteer Kimberly Geil.

We met volunteers Kimberly and Jim on Election Day as they were motivating people in line waiting to cast their votes.

"We were out there as friends. He's red, I'm blue, just showing that it's still possible to vote differently and be friends, and just trying to spread that message with people," said Geil.

They were one of more than 100 pairs nationwide that went out to the polls, something Braver Angels just tried for the very first time. They're calling it a huge success.

"We tried it out, we put it out there. We got a lot of wonderful feedback. It was really cool yesterday just seeing all the pictures coming out from folks. How fun it was. What a great initiative it was. An awesome way to spend election day which can usually be so tense," said Timmis.

"The work is definitely not over. That is going to continue," said Geil.

Braver Angels says just because election day has come and gone, it doesn't mean their efforts have to. In fact, they're expecting things to ramp up.

"I think people are tired of the fighting and the name-calling and all that and would like to see us come together. I think people just don't know how," said Geil.

"Do we have to wait another two years for the midterms or four years for the next presidential election or can we do this type of work in different times? Maybe around the inauguration or the State of the Union?" said Timmis.

They also hold workshops, debates and do on-the-ground work with churches and schools year-round.

"No matter what happened, half the country was going to be upset or sad or worried, and no matter what, we all still needed to work together and not divide into camps," said Geil.

Braver Angels held a national meeting to debrief after the election.